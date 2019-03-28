Arts editor Jim Lowe runs down the list of upcoming stories for this weekends arts section, including Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn, comedian Lewis Black and several diverse visual arts shows. In the second part of the program, George Nostrand talks with current artist-in-residence at 77 Gallery, Adeline Praud.
