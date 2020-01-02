Major Prelude & minor mishaps: Season 4, Episode 4
Episode notes:
Major Prelude: (00:00 - 06:00)
Arts Editor Jim Lowe talks with podcast engineer George Nostrand about a tribute band at the Paramount Theatre, an amazing "out of the closet" concert and a little jazz.
minor mishaps: (6:00 - 13:00 )
One gift that separates artists from the rest of the crowd is their ability to turn chaos into order. Nowhere is that more apparent than in the work of teachers. Phil Henry is a music teacher at the West Rutland High School and I visited his classroom a while back while his students were preparing for an upcoming coffee house show.
Major Prelude & minor mishaps is a production of the Rutland Herald and The Times Argus.
