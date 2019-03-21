This week on Major Prelude & minor mishaps, Arts Editor Jim Lowe previews the weekend Vermont Arts section, which includes an exhibit by Big Heavy World, premiers at the Dorset Playhouse and...Air Supply. The second half for the program, hosted by George Nostrand features an interview with the Rutland band, Hamjob! Hamjob released their debut album last week with is available on bandcamp and other sites online.
