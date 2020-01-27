Arts editor Jim Lowe talks with Patrick McArdle about SPA's 20th year anniversary party, as well as an upcoming folk-rock concert and a CD release by a well known Vermont producer.
Episode notes:
Major Prelude: (00:00 - 12:45)
Jim Lowe talks with Patrick McArdle, previewing the upcoming Vermont Arts section, including:
minor mishaps: (12:45 - 26:11 )
George Nostrand welcomed the trio Bloodroot into the podcast studio for an interview and to play a few songs. Bloodroot is made up of the McCuen brothers, of Swing Noire, and Freeman Corey of Catamount Crossing.
Major Prelude & minor mishaps is a production of the Rutland Herald and The Times Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.