Major Prelude & minor mishaps: Season 4, Episode 1
Episode notes:
Major Prelude: (00:00 - 10:30)
Featuring Arts Editor Jim Lowe, interviewed by Rutland Herald reporter Patrick McArdle
- Jim Lowe and Patrick McArdle discuss upcoming events including a Vermont-style Nutcracker, the Onion River Chorus' German Christmas concert and a preview of next year's Montreal Jazz Fest.
minor mishaps: (10:55 - 29:30)
Featuring George Nostrand, speaking with Southern Vermont musician Cheyla Greenslet, Matthew Perry, Executive Director of the Vermont Arts Exchange (VAE) and Owner of Akin Studios, Matt Scott. The three were part of a collaborative project that saw high school students write and record songs that we then played on local radio station WEQX.
