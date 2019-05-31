Guy Carruth, North Clarendon
I just try to remember all those who have fallen to make our country great. It’s not just a day to eat and drink. It’s a day to celebrate those who have died for us to give us our freedoms we have today. I served from 1968 to 1972.
RH: The Vietnam era.
GC: Yes. During that era I was four years in the Mediterranean. As far as the military goes, I think it’s probably the same (today) for the guys that are actually in the service. I mean, you’re away from home, you miss your family and friends, things like that. It’s an experience though. You get to see a lot of country you wouldn’t see otherwise, and sometimes if you’re lucky, you don’t see any combat, but we don’t try to get away from combat. If that’s what we’re there for, that’s what we’re there for.
Michael Robertello, Rutland Town
It’s just about remembering all the men and women who gave their life to protect our country so we can have this nice day and the freedom that we have. I’m a firefighter for Rutland Town. I’ve been on around town for about five years.
Christina Moore, West Rutland
I’m from the West Rutland American Legion. I’m the adjutant there. And what Memorial Day means to me is remembering all those that went before me and gave the eternal sacrifice and didn’t come come.
Chris Mathewson, West Rutland
It’s the same as every year. It’s recognizing the people who served in our armed service, our armed forces. ... War sucks.
George Goodwin, Poultney
What Memorial Day means to me is freedom, and I’m so happy that we’re still here, and we’re still fighting for our freedom. All those who have passed away have made this day possible for us. And we thank them. I served (in the U.S. Navy) aboard the USS Lexington out of Pensacola, Florida, and I was also stationed in Norfolk, Virginia, so I’ve been around a little bit on those old boats and had a lot of fun out there.
Haley Mistkowski, West Rutland
Memorial Day is honoring those who died for our freedom.
Aubrey Veaulier, West Rutland
A very special day and I’m thankful that we have the march for it, yeah.
Chelsea Boguslawski, West Rutland
It means to honor our fallen soldiers and those lost in combat. It means ... I don’t know, just the community rallying around and remembering the past, and remembering history, and making the spirit stay alive of those people who served our country, and who ultimately did lose their lives.
Jane Trepanier, West Rutland
Well, Memorial Day is about honoring all the fallen soldiers who’ve gone before, who fought for our country and fought for the people, and that’s what we’re doing, (we’re) honoring them. It’s not a happy day. They say you shouldn’t say “Happy Memorial Day” because for a lot of people it’s a very sad day. They remember their fallen. They remember the people they had to leave behind. They remember the people they lost.
Ed Gelbar, West Rutland
It gives my Scouts an opportunity to thank those who didn’t come home. That really sums it up right there. Because of those guys who didn’t come home, we’re here right now doing what we’re doing.
Dave Brown, Danby
RH: So you like parades?
DB: Yup, I do all the parades. I like doing them. I’ve done them for years, probably 10-15 years now. It gives you a chance to get out and honor the ones that served for you.
Todd Westbay, Hubbardton
It means to me that we honor all the fallen heroes and all the ones that serve now.
Voice: Somebody want to sound the horn? It’s 10 o’clock!
