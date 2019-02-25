Rutland County schools had a strong showing during the annual Vermont Cheerleading Championships on Saturday at Vergennes Union High School. Rutland High School won its fifth straight Division I cheerleading championship. Mill River also repeated, with the Division II Minutemen winning for the second straight year. Fair Haven finished third in D-II.
