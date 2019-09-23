Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.