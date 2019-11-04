The Rutland Recreation Department hosted a CSJ Gymnasium Open House to introduce the public to the new Rutland Recreation Community Center last Friday evening. The center is located in the athletic building on the College of St. Joseph campus and will be offering community memberships to the center for $10 per calendar month for anyone 7th grade and older. Non-members can visit the center for a $2 fee per visit. They will offer a dance studio, weight rooms, two racquetball courts, two multi-purpose rooms and a conference room, among other offerings.
