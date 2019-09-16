Over 100 first- and second-graders from Northeast and Northwest Elementary Schools participated in Come Alive Outside Vermont’s annual Fall Harvest at Rutland Regional Medical Center on Friday. RRMC thanks its partners GE, Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum, Rutland Recreation and Parks, Rutland Regional, and Carpenter and Costin.
