The Chelsea Fish & Game Club holds its annual Field Day on the last Sunday of every September. The club uses it as a way to get some practice in for hunting season, but also as a way to get folks together for fellowship, camaraderie and friendly competition. Every year they have a long range deer target, running deer target and trap shooting competition. Burgers and hot dogs are served at the end of day along with a few laughs.
