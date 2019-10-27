The sidewalks in downtown Rutland were packed as onlookers flocked to the annual Halloween Parade to see what spooky displays local and regional organizations brought to the party.
Below are the award winning floats from Saturday's annual Rutland staple:
Most Original: Randolph Union High School
Most Original runner up: Rutland County Audubon
Best in Parade: Rutland County 4-H
Best in Parade runner up: Casella Construction and Casella Waste Management on behalf of Wheels for Warmth
Most Creative: Fabian Earth Moving, Inc
Most Creative runner up: Relay for Life of Rutland County
Best Costumed Marching Band: Rutland Town School
Best Costumed Marching Band runner up: Barstow Memorial School
Best Costumed Marching Unit: Fitness Made Fun
Best Costumed Marching Unit runner up: Drum Journeys of Earth
Tom Fagan Award: Rutland Regional Medical Center
Honorable Mention: Proctor Jr./Sr. High School, Heaven’s Roses Boutique, Woods Roofing, Castleton University Alumni Association, Wayne’s Body Shop, Emma’s Ladybugs
