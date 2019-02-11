The winds were high and the ground was frozen, and although snowshoes weren’t needed this year, competitors still brought everything to the 15th annual Southern Vermont Primitive Biathlon in Manchester on Saturday at the Skinner Hollow Farm. Re-enactors from nearly every century were in attendance with various muzzleloader guns — and those not into the felted garb were welcome too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.