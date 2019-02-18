The region’s anglers descended on Rutland County for the 41st annual Lake Bomoseen Ice Fishing Derby at Crystal Beach in Castleton on Sunday. Stanley Patch Jr., of the Castleton Lions Club, said this year’s event saw record turnout for the club-sponsored event, with 586 registered participants. He attributed the event’s success to the weather. “Mother Nature controls our success. When you have weather like this, people just want to get out.”
