6 - Trio Vertical

Isabella Brisson, left, skates with her sister Lilian, center, and friend Avery Lewis.

 Robert Layman / Staff Photo
+7 
0 - Quincy

Middletown Springs Elementary School student Quincy Bruttomesso, right, skates by classmate Marlee Wilder-Barrett at Giorgetti Arena in Rutland on Monday.

As part of Middletown Springs Elementary School's physical fitness curriculum, students have been attending ice skating sessions at the Giorgetti Arena in Rutland. This week's People & Places shows off some the activities students have been up to.

+7 
1 - Lilly and Marlee

Middletown Springs Elementary School students Lilly Dickerson, left, and friend Marlee Wilder-Barrett sit on milk crates on the ice at Giorgetti Arena on Monday.
+7 
2 - Skating

Middletown Springs Elementary School student Olivia Haley, right, helps her friend Lilly Dickerson during an outing at Giorgetti Arena in Rutland on Monday.
+7 
Skating Trio

Isabella Brisson, left, skates with her sister Lilian, center, and friend Avery Lewis, at the Giorgetti Arena in Rutland as part of Middletown Springs Elementary School's physical fitness curriculum. See more photos in this week's People and Places on page B8.
+7 
4 - Help

Amanda Williams, right, helps up Iylah Parker after helping her tie her skate back on at Giorgetti Arena.
+7 
7 - Olivia and Jennie

Olivia Haley, left, gets figure skating advice from instructor Jennie Johannesen.
+7 
5 - Lilian

Kindergartener Lilian Brisson skates on her own.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.