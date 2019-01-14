Recognized as America’s favorite zookeeper, Jack Hanna has been making television appearances since he started with the Columbus Zoo in the 1980s. From the jungles of Rwanda to the savannas of Australia, he brought animals from the far corners of the world to audiences in his stage show, “Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild Live!” which made a stop at Rutland’s Paramount Theatre this past Saturday.
Beyond being an animal lover, Hanna is hoping to create animal advocates through his work with rare and endangered animals, a number of which graced the Paramount stage.
