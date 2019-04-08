The age-old saying “many hands make for quick work” was especially true last week when Sonny Poremski hosted his three grandchildren and their two friends for an afternoon of sugaring. The energy was high and the sap buckets full, and in just a little over an hour, the children and parents managed to gather over 400 gallons of sap from buckets around their sugar bush in Florence — an amount led Poremski to say, “It's going to be a long night.”
