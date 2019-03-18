At a Rutland Young Professionals mixer last week, members decided to look within to show what’s best in women’s apparel. Fifteen models — including teachers, business owners and medical professionals — all wore fashion sourced right from the Rutland area. Fruition Fineries and Amber Sprott Boutique donated dresses for the night, and Blush Salon had volunteer makeup artists. The event was held at the RYP March mixer to help showcase apparel for the upcoming annual RYP Gala at the end of April.
