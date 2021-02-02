Louis Scott first came to Vermont in 1968 to enjoy weekends and holidays at his “camp” in Chittenden, which has since been upgraded to a full-time home over the years. After a 30-year career running his own Manhattan advertising agency, Louis Scott Associates, he retired to his former second-home in 2000 to work on his art, consulting business, gardening, exercising, starring in his own PEG-TV show (The Geppetto Room) and getting involved in the greater Rutland County community. One of his pet projects has been working on a series of visual/word dioramas since he moved here. His barn workshop is stacked to the ceiling with hundreds of pieces detailing his creative reactions to the issues of the day. Lou is a transformational thinker. He tries to look at things differently than most of us do. In his dioramas, he uses science and social issues to inform his art. He does the pieces with commonplace materials he finds at craft stores, garage sales or even laying around the house. After he is finished, he makes a write-up detailing what he is trying to explain. “Art is emotion,” exclaims Scott, and he expresses himself through these pieces that he refers to as “Dimensional Editorial Illustrations.”
