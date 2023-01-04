During the past couple of days, in preparation for going through the canal, we have learned more than will fit here. I was amazed at how uninformed I was, or how much I must have skimmed over in my history classes at school. Being here, brought it all home.

The attempt to build a crossing of the Isthmus of Panama was a challenge that started with the early explorers and confounded shippers who had to go all the way down to the bottom of South America. One of the early attempts was to build a Trans-Panama railroad. This was met with dangerous wildlife and insects in the tropical forests, yellow fever and malaria. It took five years.

