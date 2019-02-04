Winter in Vermont can get some of us down. The single-digit temperatures and random high-highs and low-lows that leave ice in unwanted places, pipes bursting, delayed travel, etc. But it’s what you make of it right?
Perhaps that’s why the word of the month for Clarendon Elementary School is “perseverance.” Each month, the school gathers before the weekend and celebrates students that are emblematic of the school’s motto: “Every student, every day, our personal best in every way.” There’s a drawing of a ping pong ball — something students earn as marks of their good behavior — and this week’s winner received prizes to Gill’s Deli and Spartan Arena. However, everyone wins because the whole school sleds and is treated to hot chocolate.
The January students of the month are Shaylynn Bedard, Niko Naylor-Shaw, Jayden Bedard, Blake Yrsha, Ariana Bautista, Easton Miller, McKenzie Van Dien, Johanny Therrien, Vinny Corey, Tanner Wortman, and Elijah Phelps. The prize winner is Izaiah Brock.
