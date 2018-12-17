Bulldog - Vertical

An English bull dog takes a walk before its owner takes to the slopes Friday morning at Pico Mountain.

 Robert Layman / Staff Photo
Teleskier

Iddo Ben-Ari, of Connecticut, telemark skis down the Forty-Niner trail.

This week's People and Places focuses on some of the opening scenes at Pico Mountain during "Day One" last Friday. The resort holds an opening weekend food drive in exchange for discounted lift tickets to benefit BROC Community Action and added an extra day for collections. Aside from a bit of fog, conditions were favorable, mostly due to what the ski industry is referring to as "Snowvember" for the previous month's generous precipitation. On the other end of generosity, Tom Donahue, CEO of BROC, said "we received just a hair under 800 pounds in donations," which is 150 pounds more than last year's drive.

Snowboarders

A group of snowboarders ascends to the top via the Summit Quad Chair at Pico on Friday.
Chairlift, Ski

Skiers and snowboarders transit up the Summit Express Quad during Pico's opening day Friday.
DePault, Lift Op

Mark DePault, lift operator, cleans off the loading surface at the bottom of the Summit Express Quad Chair on Friday.
Food Donations

Michael Eliand drops off a load of food donations after selling a lift ticket. Eliand and other ticket sellers collected food donations Monday morning for BROC.
Ski Prep - Horizontal

Rental technician Bill Korzon waxes and buffers a pair of rental skis Friday morning.
