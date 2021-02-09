Pittsfield’s Town Hall will be ready to use for Town Meeting Day this year, despite the fact that voting has to be done by Australian ballot this year due to the pandemic. The Town Hall was deemed unfit to hold crowds in 2018 and a committee was formed to see what could be done to get it back into usable shape for town functions. Thanks to members of the Town Hall committee the floor has been shored up and the Town Hall will be ready to go by early March. Architect Herb Keundig is the committee chairman and the other members are: Ray Colton, Carl Oertel, Glenn Reinauer, Jeremy Rayner, Mike Moran, and Tim Carter. The local can-do nature of the small-town effort saved the taxpayers of Pittsfield between $15,000-$17,000 in costs due to committee members pitching in to do what they could by themselves. Pittsfield residents can be proud to live in a town that still gets things done the old-fashioned way — with a lot of help from friends and neighbors.
