The Pond Hill Rodeo is in its 48th year of producing rodeos. They are held every Saturday at the Pond Hill Ranch in Castleton at 8 p.m. from June 29 through Aug. 31. Rodeo events include bronc riding, calf roping, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, as well as girls barrel racing and break away roping. A Saturday evening at Pond Hill Ranch in Castleton filled with the sights and sounds of the rodeo may give you your fill of the cowboy life, without all the hassle of traveling to and from the dusty plains.
