Fifth graders from Rutland Town School took to the East Creek on Friday to release brook trout they began growing from small eggs in the spring. Near the hydro station at the end of Post Road, students were divided up into groups that participated in activities that let them search for aquatic life, release trout and take samples of the fish’s habitat. The program is part of Trout in the Classroom, an educational service of Trout Unlimited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.