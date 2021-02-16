Vermont State Fairgrounds was buzzing with enthusiasts of all ages as the second annual Snowmobile Festival took place over the weekend. Judging began at 10 a.m. for new or vintage machines. The event was open until 3 p.m., allowing families to enjoy watching other competitors as they drove around the track. Although the temperatures were below freezing, fresh hot food was found on-site offered by the Rollin’ Rooster and Pop’s Kettle Corn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.