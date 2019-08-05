Vermont fans at Castleton University’s Dave Wolk Stadium left disappointed on Saturday as New Hampshire snapped Vermont’s winning streak during the 66th annual Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl. The Granite Staters threw the ball a grand total of four times, beating Vermont 21-9 to stop a three-game skid in the annual all-star football game between the top graduating seniors in both states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.