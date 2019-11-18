The Vermont Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame hosted the 19th edition of the Vermont North-South All-Star Football Game held on Saturday at Dave Wolk Stadium on the Castleton University campus. The South All-Star Team dominated the game and won big this year with a 47-9 victory over the North All-Star Team on a balmy Saturday afternoon.
