Green’s Sugarhouse in Poultney was hard at work last week making things look spick and span for Vermont Maple Open House Weekend. Mud season has made touring the 200-year-old sugarbush hard, and its journey is being called a “Vermont Baja,” according to co-owner Rich Green, who drove a few visitors over in his truck last week during a thaw. After a riveting three attempts to make it up a hill in a pasture, Green succeeded. But most of the touring happens at the sugarhouse, where the Greens and their part-time helper, Lexie Bancroft, give guided tours. This week’s People & Places shows off some scenes from the Poultney sugarhouse in preparation for the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.