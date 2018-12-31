+17 
Bonnie Nightingale looks out at the Hubbardton River Clayplain Forest restoration site in Benson while scouting for a good place to put her birdboxes. Nightingale was working with the Nature Conservancy to install bird boxes to help increase predators to help mitigate damage the forest restoration effort was facing. A rare January thaw flooded the area, but Nightingale and the Nature Conservancy members and arborists pulled through. Their dedication was inspiring to see and made this a memorable photo.

Here is a selection of visually intriguing photos from this past year.

Tyrell Appleton shows off his tattoo of the Fighting Saint, mascot of the College of St. Joseph. Appleton came to CSJ from Toronto and was saddened by the news in April of its potential closure. Students voiced their concerns during numerous meetings following the announcement. In one of those meetings, Appleton who told me about his transition from a dangerous Toronto neighborhood to a pathway to a degree and athletic opportunity at CSJ.
Maddie Reed, front right, saves Ana Sofia Aguilar, left, during a training exercise at White's Pool in Rutland in June. The new pool also helped a lot of high school students find summer work and learn life saving capabilities.
River Hardt, left, and Theo Fallis, right, round the buoy during a day at sailing camp in August on Lake Bomoseen. Castleton resident Joe Mark reached out to the Herald regarding his plan for the sailing camp, which needed donated boats. The camp's success depended on the ability to receive usable Sunfish learning boats. After publishing a short piece of Mark recovering a Sunfish on Lake St. Catherine, he said he received two more — enough to start the camp.

