Twiddle was formed at Castleton University in 2004 when keyboardist Ryan Dempsey and guitarist Mihali Savoulidis met at freshman orientation. They soon added drummer Brook Jordan and eventually Zdenek Gubb in 2007, replacing original bassist Billy Comstock. The band has grown in popularity to the point where they host their own Tumbledown Festival every summer at the Burlington waterfront and tour nationally almost constantly. The band’s homecoming to the Paramount Theatre in Rutland resulted in sold out shows Thursday and Friday, and the band’s charity organization, the White Light Foundation, has donated $20,000 to support three separate scholarships over the next three years. The $5,000 Sam Forrest scholarship was formed in memory of the band’s friend Sam Forrest, who was taken too young. The $7,500 Bronze Fingers scholarship is for music majors and the Luvaduck scholarship, named for Ryan’s pet duck Gatsby, is for those involved in volunteerism and social action. The band hopes to return to Rutland soon. Anyone who wants to donate to the scholarships can donate to the White Light Foundation directly at whitelightfoundation.org.
