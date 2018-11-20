“Cuba is for Cubans” has been the rallying theme of the island since the time of Fidel Castro. At the time he took control of the island, there were foreign investors who owned a good deal of the property. As with other nearby islands, profits from these foreign investments were leaving the island.
Our eight-day visit to the island from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7 was a People-to-People experience with Road Scholar. We landed in Santa Clara in the south, traveled to the Bay of Pigs at Giron and on to Havana. Permission to travel is given mostly for educational purposes — ones that offer a deep understanding with lectures, meeting the local people and experiencing the culture.
Cuba’s history is complicated. Its global value as a gateway from the U.S. and South America, and the Panama Canal has caused many problems for the tiny island.
Today, most of the island is government-owned and -controlled. Every child is given a free education in a government school. Medical care is free for everyone. There is no homelessness because 95 percent of the people live in homes that they own or share with family members. The other 5 percent have services provided for special needs or elderly.
However, the tight rein of the government is changing. It is possible to own your own home, to have a small business or farm. Individual initiative is being encouraged even though it is difficult to find the money to support projects. We met Lia and Pachi, an enterprising couple, who are professional musicians and music teachers. They were able to secure a farm in the country. They switched homes with someone in the city of Trinidad, where they have renovated and created a beautiful bed-and-breakfast. Food for their guests comes from the farm that they maintain outside the city.
Many well-educated Cubans are moving into the tourist industry where they can make more money. We met Maritza, a college professor, who moonlights giving talks to guests about religion and culture. Maritza, at 11 years old, was one of the school children who left their home to go into the countryside as part of the 1960s literacy campaign.
“It was just after the bombing of the airports,” she said. “When I heard about that, I knew that I needed to go. I didn’t even tell my parents.”
Maritza lived in a home without facilities for nine months, was threatened by guerillas but persevered in her desire to create a highly educated population. Cuba now has 100-percent literacy.
Today Cuba is a dichotomy of the old and the new. Cars from the 1950s still carry tourists as pleasure vehicles. Tourist hotels are modern and have mostly up-to-date services. Walking the streets of Havana, the tourist sees some new structures, renovated structures, but also structures in decay. Many people have phones and the internet is becoming more readily available, especially in the hotels for foreigners. Cuba is willing to share its vast gems with others who go there to learn, but remains an island very much entrenched in saving itself from foreign ownership. Cuba is not for sale.
Alis Headlam is a Rutland Herald contributor.
