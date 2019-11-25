The Second Annual Vermont Vocal Competition was held on Saturday at The Brandon Town Hall Theatre. A field of up to 40 of the region’s best classical singers descended on Brandon on Saturday afternoon, and the judges narrowed the field to 12 finalists. Soprano Laura McHugh was the first-place finalist, Soprano Ashley Becker took second place, and Soprano Stephanie Hollenberg took the “audience choice” third-place award. The competition was presented by Compass Music and Arts Foundation, Barn Opera and The Friends of the Town Hall Theatre. The winners are also being considered for roles in upcoming Barn Opera productions next season.
