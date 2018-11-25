Killington - Tens of thousands of fans packed the base of Superstar trail at Killington resort for the third visit from the FIS World Cup alpine ski race circuit.
Mikaela Shiffrin, Colorado native and Burke Mountain alumna wowed the crowd for a three-peat win in the slalom discipline.
Having a home-field advantage given the crowd, Shiffrin commented on the support following her second slalom race, saying she can hear the rambunctious crowd all the way from the starting gate, which is a staggering 1,200 feet above.
