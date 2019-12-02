The FIS Women’s World Cup took place at Killington Resort for the fourth year in a row this past weekend, with US Olympic skier Mikaela Shiffrin taking gold in Sunday's slalom. The victory lifted the Burke Mountain Academy graduate to second place in the all-time women's list, behind Olympic great Lindsey Vonn.
