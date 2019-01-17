West Rutland documentary filmmaker Duane Carleton will show his documentary, “Divided by Diversity,” at Green Mountain College on Tuesday.
Prior to the October showing at Castleton University, Carleton came to the Rutland Herald to talk with correspondent Jim Sabataso. On Jan. 8, Carleton spoke with reporter Kate Barcellos, who attended the Castleton showing. Barcellos wrote a follow-up piece. Reactions in favor of and against the film by attendees at the fall showing noted by Barcellos, demonstrate that this documentary and its message are still relevant and alive. Additionally, Green Mountain College has dealt with its own issues relating to racism in the last year.
“Divided by Diversity,” is a story about five high school boys who came from New York City to attend school and play basketball at Mount St. Joseph Academy. The team went from having a dismal record to winning a state championship. That should have been the end of the story, but there’s more to it.
Carleton heard about the challenges the students faced at MSJ soon after he finished his first film, “Overtaken by Darkness.” Carleton, who claims he has no issues with the school — and isn’t even a sports fan — says he could not walk away from the story.
Carleton first showed his film in Manchester and has since shown it in a few locations. It has also aired on PBS. However, he has struggled to find places, especially in Rutland, to show the film.
At each showing there has been a panel and Q&A session. The panels have included coaches, players and members of the local NAACP. Carleton claims he and co-sponsor Tabitha Pohl-Moore of Rutland NAACP have invited members of MSJ’s administration to participate on the panel, including the school’s president. To date, they have declined.
That has not stopped people from the MSJ community from attending the showings and speaking out. At the Castleton showing of the film in October ,there were those who tried to downplay issues at the school and paint a pretty picture of the school’s current diversity program. Even Barcellos, who attended the showing in her role as a reporter for the Rutland Herald, was amazed at the audacity of the people protesting Carleton’s film and message.
“The audience, made up of mostly Castleton students and faculty, seemed to relate to the film,” Barcellos said. “They also expressed dissent when this particular couple stood up and offered more or less apologist arguments.”
Carleton does not dissuade people with differing views to attend. In fact he encourages it. He said he won’t be surprised if there is pushback at Green Mountain College or anywhere he shows it.
“It’s mind-blowing that people are going to high school sports game and shouting racial slurs at kids, but it’s happening — not just here or at one school, but all over the country,” Carleton said.
In the podcast-style recording session, Barcellos and Carleton touched on a number of other topics, including the way the press has covered — or doesn’t cover — issues like this, as well as the stress put on high school athletes.
There are a number of links to related stories, as well as a streaming version of the film, at the end of the Rutland Herald online version of this story. The Rutland Herald is also putting together a podcast based on, and building from, the interviews with Carleton, looking at racism and related issues in the Rutland area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.