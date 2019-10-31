After a month of build-up and excitement, Halloween is finally here. Here’s a round-up of things to do this Halloween night. Stay safe, get lots of candy and have a Happy Halloween!
Haunted House
The Spaulding home was transformed into a haunted house 16 years ago when Barbara and Gary Spaulding’s kids decided they were too old to trick or treat.
“I wasn’t ready for them to give up Halloween so I decided to turn my home into a haunted house,” Barbara says on their website.
In 2003, the first Bellevue Avenue Haunted House was born.
The Bellevue Avenue Haunted House will once again join forces with the Mentor Connector of Rutland County and host a haunted tour from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Halloween. Admission is by donation, which benefits the Mentor Connector’s Activities’ Fund. This event is PG and children under 10 years old are provided a glow-stick.
In its early days, the haunted house grew bigger every year with the help of volunteers called the Boo Crew.
“I need to also thank my neighbors who run out of candy every year and deal with the boarded-up windows and screaming trick-or-treaters,” Barbara Spaulding writes.
The haunted house is one night only, always Oct. 31. Donations help with the costs associated with creating the haunted house. Last year, a donation of $475 was presented to the Mentor Connector Activity Fund from the more than 1,100 trick or treaters who visited.
“During the past 16 years we have only been closed twice,” the website says. “We had so much feedback from guests when we reopened about how much we were missed and how much our haunted house has become a part of family traditions, that we hope to keep doing this as long as it continues to be fun.”
For more information, visit www.boocrewhauntedhouse.com.
Trunk of Treats
It’s the first ever Trunk of Treat — a safe, fun place for kids to trick or treat. Presented by the Rutland Elks Lodge 345, it takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. tonight at the Lodge, on 44 Pleasant St. in Rutland. The free event is co-hosted by Child First Advocacy Center and the Rutland Unit for Special Investigations. For more information, contact the Elks at 773-6266, or Child First Advocacy Center at 747-0200.
Halloween Dance Party
Save your costume for one more night. A Halloween-themed evening with dancing, games, contests and more is being held at Fitness Made Fun, which is hosting a Halloween Black Light Dance Party the day after Halloween, on Friday from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the Howe Center, 1 Scale Ave., Building 12M, in Rutland. Costumes are encouraged but not necessary. The cost is $5 per person and the event is open to students in pre-K through grade 8 and their parents and guardians. For more information, call 773-7325.
