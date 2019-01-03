Curling Club Open House

January 6, 5 p.m.

Giorgetti Arena

2 Oak Street Ext., Rutland

Learn more about the sport of curling. Demonstrations, then get on the ice to give it a try.

Science Pub: The Genetics of Addiction

January 6, 4-5:30 p.m.

Lake Bomoseen Lodge, 2551 VT-30, Castleton

Asst. Professor Gregory Engel of Castleton University explores this puzzle: Why can some people safely use opioids or drink alcohol while others become quickly addicted? marthaLmolnar@gmail.com, 802-468-5125.

Learn Japanese Class

January 5, 2 p.m.

Rutland Free Library

2nd floor, 10 Court Street, Rutland

Beginners welcome. First and third Saturdays of the month. 802-773-9594.

First-Friday Open Mic

January 4, 7-9 p.m.

Unitarian Universalist Church of Rutland

117 West. Street, Rutland

Hosted by Bruce Douglas. Email to sign up for a 12-minute spot, (limited number of performances — first come, first served). Free, greyscot@hotmail.com, 802-483-6892.

January Book Sales

January 4 & 5, 10 a.m. — 4 p.m.; 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.

Rutland Free Library

10 Court St., Rutland

Thousands of organized, gently-used books, CDs, DVDs and puzzles for all ages. Most items $0.25-$3. Buy one, get one free on all household organization, health, dieting and fitness books, 802-779-3936.

