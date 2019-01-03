Curling Club Open House
January 6, 5 p.m.
Giorgetti Arena
2 Oak Street Ext., Rutland
Learn more about the sport of curling. Demonstrations, then get on the ice to give it a try.
Science Pub: The Genetics of Addiction
January 6, 4-5:30 p.m.
Lake Bomoseen Lodge, 2551 VT-30, Castleton
Asst. Professor Gregory Engel of Castleton University explores this puzzle: Why can some people safely use opioids or drink alcohol while others become quickly addicted? marthaLmolnar@gmail.com, 802-468-5125.
Learn Japanese Class
January 5, 2 p.m.
Rutland Free Library
2nd floor, 10 Court Street, Rutland
Beginners welcome. First and third Saturdays of the month. 802-773-9594.
First-Friday Open Mic
January 4, 7-9 p.m.
Unitarian Universalist Church of Rutland
117 West. Street, Rutland
Hosted by Bruce Douglas. Email to sign up for a 12-minute spot, (limited number of performances — first come, first served). Free, greyscot@hotmail.com, 802-483-6892.
January Book Sales
January 4 & 5, 10 a.m. — 4 p.m.; 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.
Rutland Free Library
10 Court St., Rutland
Thousands of organized, gently-used books, CDs, DVDs and puzzles for all ages. Most items $0.25-$3. Buy one, get one free on all household organization, health, dieting and fitness books, 802-779-3936.
