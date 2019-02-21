Change a life
February 21, 2-3 p.m.
Rutland Free Library
Court Street, Rutland
Learn about the role of a Guardian ad Litem, a trained, court-appointed community volunteer who looks out for the best interests of a child, kristi.theise@vermont.gov, 802-274-6595.
Moonlit Snowshoe & Wine Tasting
February 22, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Rutland Country Club
275 Grove St, Rutland
Gentle snowshoe or hike around the country club course, followed by a wine tasting in the ballroom. Please bring your own headlamp and snowshoes if you have them. $25, shannon.poole@hfcuvt.com.
Green Mountain Club Benefit
February 24
4-7 p.m.
Inn at Long Trail
Rt. 4, Killington
Join GMC’s Killington Section for an afternoon of fun and music by Extra Stout. Talk trail with fellow hikers and enjoy specials benefiting GMC. mrsgorp@gmail.com.
Indoor Pickleball
February 24, 8:30-11 a.m.
VT Police Academy
317 Academy Road, Pittsford
Pickleball is a fun sport that combines many elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong. recreation@pittsfordvermont.com, 802-483-6500.
Tap Dogs
February 26, 7 p.m.
Paramount Theatre
30 Center Street, Rutland
Experience high-voltage, rugged, raw talent in the tap dance phenomenon which has taken the world by storm. www.paramountvt.org.
