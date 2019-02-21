Change a life

February 21, 2-3 p.m.

Rutland Free Library

Court Street, Rutland

Learn about the role of a Guardian ad Litem, a trained, court-appointed community volunteer who looks out for the best interests of a child, kristi.theise@vermont.gov, 802-274-6595.

Moonlit Snowshoe & Wine Tasting

February 22, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Rutland Country Club

275 Grove St, Rutland

Gentle snowshoe or hike around the country club course, followed by a wine tasting in the ballroom. Please bring your own headlamp and snowshoes if you have them. $25, shannon.poole@hfcuvt.com.

Green Mountain Club Benefit

February 24

4-7 p.m.

Inn at Long Trail

Rt. 4, Killington

Join GMC’s Killington Section for an afternoon of fun and music by Extra Stout. Talk trail with fellow hikers and enjoy specials benefiting GMC. mrsgorp@gmail.com.

Indoor Pickleball

February 24, 8:30-11 a.m.

VT Police Academy

317 Academy Road, Pittsford

Pickleball is a fun sport that combines many elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong. recreation@pittsfordvermont.com, 802-483-6500.

Tap Dogs

February 26, 7 p.m.

Paramount Theatre

30 Center Street, Rutland

Experience high-voltage, rugged, raw talent in the tap dance phenomenon which has taken the world by storm. www.paramountvt.org.

