Uke-can
Ukulele Lessons
Every Thursday, 5-6 p.m.
Chaffee Art Center
16 South Main St., Rutland
$20, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 775-0356.
Sing Out
Trillium Hospice Choir
April 4, 7 — 8:30 p.m.
Sparkle Barn
1509 Route 7, Wallingford
A volunteer choral group will perform a sampling of the songs of comfort repertoire they do for hospice patients and their families, singing a cappella, in three- or four-part harmony, or in rounds, info@thesparklebarnshop.com, 446-2044.
Just a Matter of Perspective
Reception
April 5, 5 — 8 p.m.
Castleton University Bank Gallery
104 Merchants Row, Rutland
Three contiguous bodies of work of Matthew J. Peake are featured, from linear to aerial perspective to a previously unseen view from below, this interactive exhibit puts perspective on perspective. goldpeak@vermontel.net, 869-2989.
If I Only...
The Wizard of Oz
April 5, 6 p.m.
April 6, 1 p.m.
Proctor Jr./Sr. High School
4 Park St., Proctor
Based on the original children’s story by L. Frank Baum and the 1939 film. All proceeds will go toward the PrHS Theater Department for the production of future shows. $5/8, christina.papandrea@grcsu.org, 802-459-3353.
New Town?
Our Town — Re-imagined
April 5 & 7, 7 — 9:45 p.m.
Tinmouth Old Firehouse
Mountain View Road, Tinmouth
A re-imagined production of Thornton Wilder’s masterpiece of small town life. The first of two stagings in two venues. $20/ $10, tango@vermontel.net, 235-2050.
