Rutland Death Café

January 10, 4 — 5 p.m.

Godnick Adult Center

1 Deer Street, Rutland

A forum for people to openly discuss death and all that it encompasses. Share our thoughts, fears, plans and perhaps find answers. Second Friday of every month, eoldoula.rutlandvt@gmail.com, 802-236-8569.

Pet Portrait Painting

January 11, 10 a.m. — 3 p.m.

Long Trail School Art Room

1045 Kirby Hollow Road, Dorset

Working from a digital photo, paint an acrylic portrait to cherish for years to come. Send a digital photo of your pet to allewelyn@longtrailschool.org before the first class. Bring a bag lunch. Please register. $60 (includes materials) greenmountainacademy@gmail.com, 802-867-0111.

Sammy B

January 11, 7 p.m.

Hide-A-Way Tavern

42 Center Street, Rutland

One of the busiest acts in southern/ central Vermont, Sammy brings a mix of blues, rock, reggae and jam band to the stage, www.hideawaytavernvt.com.

