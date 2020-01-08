Rutland Death Café
January 10, 4 — 5 p.m.
Godnick Adult Center
1 Deer Street, Rutland
A forum for people to openly discuss death and all that it encompasses. Share our thoughts, fears, plans and perhaps find answers. Second Friday of every month, eoldoula.rutlandvt@gmail.com, 802-236-8569.
Pet Portrait Painting
January 11, 10 a.m. — 3 p.m.
Long Trail School Art Room
1045 Kirby Hollow Road, Dorset
Working from a digital photo, paint an acrylic portrait to cherish for years to come. Send a digital photo of your pet to allewelyn@longtrailschool.org before the first class. Bring a bag lunch. Please register. $60 (includes materials) greenmountainacademy@gmail.com, 802-867-0111.
Sammy B
January 11, 7 p.m.
Hide-A-Way Tavern
42 Center Street, Rutland
One of the busiest acts in southern/ central Vermont, Sammy brings a mix of blues, rock, reggae and jam band to the stage, www.hideawaytavernvt.com.
