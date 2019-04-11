LIVE LAUGH LOVE
Laff-4-Life
April 12, 7 p.m.
Paramount Theatre
30 Center Street
An evening of family-friendly comedy for a cause that will leave you feeling good about life, featuring comedian Mike G. Williams and comedic storyteller Michael Kingsbury. $25/$15/$10, http://www.firststeprutland.com.
CELTIC CONCERT
Tinmouth Old Firehouse Concert
April 12, 7:30 p.m.
Tinmouth Old Firehouse
7 Mountain View Road, Tinmouth
Gypsy Reel plays high-energy stirring music rooted in the Celtic tradition. An exciting synthesis of world rhythms and influences from three continents. $10. 446-3457 or joreynolds@vermontel.net.
RHYTHM & BLUES
Toby Walker
April 12, 7 p.m.
The Brick Box
30 Center Street, Rutland
Blending the styles of blues, ragtime, country, bluegrass, old-time jazz and rock, Walker has his own style and has received numerous awards. $10.
NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM
Montshire Unleashed!
April 12, 6:30 p.m.
Montshire Museum Of Science
1 Montshire Rd., Norwich
Whether it’s a night out with friends, a special evening with a date, or a chance to meet like-minded science enthusiasts, there’s lots to explore at Montshire Unleashed. Food, beer, science and fun! Members free. Nonmembers preregistered $8, At door $10. https://www.montshire.org/calendar/event-detail/montshire-unleashed-april/.
Audubon West Rutland Marsh Monitoring Walk
April 13, 8 a.m.
West Rutland
Walk the entire route (3.7 miles), or go half-way. Kids, new birders and non-members always welcome. Meet at the marsh boardwalk on Marble Street. http://www.rutlandcountyaudubon.org.
