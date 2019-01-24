You’re in charge
Director’s meeting
Jan. 28 & 29, 6:30 p.m.
Dorset Playhouse
104 Cheney Road, Dorset
Anyone interested in directing for this year’s One Act Play Festival is welcome. Bring a play or choose from available library. The One Act Festival runs March 29-31 and April 5-7, www.dorsetplayers.org.
First steps?
Beginner’s Swing Dancing
January 28, 6:30-8:15 p.m.
Rutland Free Library
10 Court Street, Rutland
East Coast Swing Dancing. Attend any or all sessions. The first half hour introduces the basic steps; the hour following pulls them together, amy@rutlandfree.org, 802-773-1860.
Have a ball
Myofascial Release Self-Treatment Workshop
January 26, 12-1:30 p.m.
Cobra Gymnastics & Dance Center
56 Howe Street, Building H, Rutland
Utilizing therapy balls and myofascial stretching techniques, release tension and pain by sinking into restrictions of our fascia. Dress in comfortable clothes and take home a self-treatment ball. $18 members/$20 non-members, cobravt@me.com, 802-772-7011.
Special guest
VSO Masterworks
January 27, 3 p.m.
The Paramount Theatre
30 Center Street, Rutland
Guest conductor James Feddeck makes his Vermont Symphony Orchestra debut with a program showcasing the versatility of VSO musicians. Adults: $32/$20 students: $10.
Is it your line?
An Evening of Theatrical Improv.
January 25 & 26, 7:30 p.m.
College of St. Joseph
71 Clement Road, Rutland
Based on the television show, “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Friday and Saturday. $20, kathy.aicher@csj.edu, 802-345-9513.
