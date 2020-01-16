Tinmouth Contra Dance

January 17, 8 — 11 p.m.

Tinmouth Community Center

573 Route 140, Tinmouth

Dance to the splendid tunes of Honey and the Hive with Luke Donforth calling. All dances taught, you do not need a partner if you are willing to ask someone to dance. Beginner’s lesson at 8 p.m. $10-$12, cathyreynolds802@gmail.com, 802-881-6775.

Rutland Bridal Show

January 19, 11:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m.

Holiday Inn

476 Holiday Inn Drive, Rutland

Wedding professionals share ideas to make your day magical. Listen to music; taste apps, desserts and wedding cake samples; see the latest trending colors. Doors open 11:30 a.m., prizes begin 1 p.m., grand prizes 2 p.m. $6 in advance; $7 at door, judy@vermontweddingassociation.com, 802-459-2897.

West Rutland Marsh Monitoring Walk

January 23, 8 — 10:30 a.m.

Marble Street, West Rutland

Join us for the full 3.7 mile loop in this National Audubon IBA (Important Bird Area), or go halfway. Kids, new birders and non-members always welcome! Grow your birding skills with our friendly bird experts. Meet at the marsh boardwalk on Marble Street, birding@rutlandcounttyaudubon.org.

