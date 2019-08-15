Who Really Discovered Vermont?

August 17, 7-8 p.m.

Perkins House, Belmont

Dr. Nathaniel Kitchel will give an overview of the first human settlement of New England and Vermont, and how that relates to the Mount Holly region and the mammoth. mounthollymuseum@gmail.com.

Brazilian Jazz

August 17, 7:30-9:45 p.m.

Brandon Music

62 Country Club Road, Brandon

Ali Ryerson, flutist, and Joe Carter playing guitar have joined forces to celebrate the music of Brazil. $20, edna@brandon-music.net, 802-247-4295.

Birchsong II

Poetry Centered in Vermont

August 18, 3-4:30 p.m.

Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill

145 E. Main Street, Poultney

Twenty poets will be reading their work accompanied by an exhibit of paintings by artist Matt Solon. David Mook davidmook@aol.com. davidmook@aol.com.

Java Sparrow

August 18, 7-10 p.m.

Hide-A-Way Tavern

42 Center St., Rutland

The acoustic duo of Tom Van Sant and Glenn Goodwin play rock, blues, folk and Americana, keeping it familiar with major artists while adding spice with songs from less famous songwriters who aren’t household names — but perhaps should be. booking@hideawaytavernvt.com.

Slow Food

August 22 — 31

Dorset Playhouse

104 Cheney Road, Dorset

A comedy by Wendy MacLeod for anyone who’s ever been “hangry.” $20 — $58, boxoffice@dorsettheatrefestival.org, 802-867-2223.

