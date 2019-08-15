Who Really Discovered Vermont?
August 17, 7-8 p.m.
Perkins House, Belmont
Dr. Nathaniel Kitchel will give an overview of the first human settlement of New England and Vermont, and how that relates to the Mount Holly region and the mammoth. mounthollymuseum@gmail.com.
Brazilian Jazz
August 17, 7:30-9:45 p.m.
Brandon Music
62 Country Club Road, Brandon
Ali Ryerson, flutist, and Joe Carter playing guitar have joined forces to celebrate the music of Brazil. $20, edna@brandon-music.net, 802-247-4295.
Birchsong II
Poetry Centered in Vermont
August 18, 3-4:30 p.m.
Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill
145 E. Main Street, Poultney
Twenty poets will be reading their work accompanied by an exhibit of paintings by artist Matt Solon. David Mook davidmook@aol.com. davidmook@aol.com.
Java Sparrow
August 18, 7-10 p.m.
Hide-A-Way Tavern
42 Center St., Rutland
The acoustic duo of Tom Van Sant and Glenn Goodwin play rock, blues, folk and Americana, keeping it familiar with major artists while adding spice with songs from less famous songwriters who aren’t household names — but perhaps should be. booking@hideawaytavernvt.com.
Slow Food
August 22 — 31
Dorset Playhouse
104 Cheney Road, Dorset
A comedy by Wendy MacLeod for anyone who’s ever been “hangry.” $20 — $58, boxoffice@dorsettheatrefestival.org, 802-867-2223.
