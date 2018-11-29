Yoga for Men

December 4, 6:30 p.m.

Studio Serpentine at Cobra

56 Howe St., Rutland

A weekly men’s yoga class starting the first week of December. This class will focus on flexibility, strength and stress relief, and will be appropriate for participants of all levels of experience, 772-7011.

Science Pub

December 2, 4 — 5:30 p.m.

Brandon Inn, Brandon

Soils and Global Warming, with Dartmouth College Asst. Prof. Caitlin E. Hicks Pries. Hicks Pries studies the carbon cycle and the processes that turn soil into an ally or enemy in our changing climate, marthaLmolnar@gmail.com, 468-5125.

Handel’s Messiah

December 2, 3:30 and 7 p.m.

Grace Congregational UCC

8 Court St., Rutland

Rutland Area Chorus, soloists and orchestra will perform under the direction of Alastair Stout, minister of music at Grace Church. A reception will follow the 7 p.m. performance. Free-will offering, dchart6010@aol.com, 775-4301.

Opening Reception

Nov. 30, 5 — 7 p.m.

Chaffee Art Center

16 South Main St., Rutland

The Holiday Show Opening Reception will showcase over 60 juried artists and an array of Gingerbread creations. This year’s theme is “Silver Bells.” Awards in a variety of categories will be announced, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 775-0356.

Stuart Little

Nov. 30, 6 — 7:30 p.m.

Proctor Jr./Sr. High School

4 Park St., Proctor

Presented by Proctor Jr./Sr. High School Theater Department, $5/$3, christina.papandrea@grcsu.org, 459-3353.

