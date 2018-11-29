Yoga for Men
December 4, 6:30 p.m.
Studio Serpentine at Cobra
56 Howe St., Rutland
A weekly men’s yoga class starting the first week of December. This class will focus on flexibility, strength and stress relief, and will be appropriate for participants of all levels of experience, 772-7011.
Science Pub
December 2, 4 — 5:30 p.m.
Brandon Inn, Brandon
Soils and Global Warming, with Dartmouth College Asst. Prof. Caitlin E. Hicks Pries. Hicks Pries studies the carbon cycle and the processes that turn soil into an ally or enemy in our changing climate, marthaLmolnar@gmail.com, 468-5125.
Handel’s Messiah
December 2, 3:30 and 7 p.m.
Grace Congregational UCC
8 Court St., Rutland
Rutland Area Chorus, soloists and orchestra will perform under the direction of Alastair Stout, minister of music at Grace Church. A reception will follow the 7 p.m. performance. Free-will offering, dchart6010@aol.com, 775-4301.
Opening Reception
Nov. 30, 5 — 7 p.m.
Chaffee Art Center
16 South Main St., Rutland
The Holiday Show Opening Reception will showcase over 60 juried artists and an array of Gingerbread creations. This year’s theme is “Silver Bells.” Awards in a variety of categories will be announced, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 775-0356.
Stuart Little
Nov. 30, 6 — 7:30 p.m.
Proctor Jr./Sr. High School
4 Park St., Proctor
Presented by Proctor Jr./Sr. High School Theater Department, $5/$3, christina.papandrea@grcsu.org, 459-3353.
