OPEN MIC
Open Jam with The Bubsies
April 18
Clear River Tavern
2640 Route 100, Pittsfield
A Thursday night tradition running for the last dozen years, this open mic shows no signs of slowing down. Under 21 welcome til 10. 8-11:55 p.m. Vtprior@hotmail.com, 802-282-8293.
ART-RAISER
Paint & Sip Fundraiser
April 19
Holiday Inn, Green Mountain Room
476 Holiday Drive, Rutland
Benefits Lady Revolution AAU girls basketball team. Have a fun Friday night out painting an amazing picture. Supplies and instruction included. No experience necessary, fun for all ages. $40, 6-9 p.m. Juliedelaney17@yahoo.com, 603-504-8585.
FOLLOW MY LEAD
Tinmouth Contra Dance
April 19
Tinmouth Community Center
573 Route 140, Tinmouth
Dance to the splendid tunes of Red Dog Riley with Luke Donforth calling. All dances taught, you do not need a partner. Beginner’s lesson to learn the moves at 8 p.m. Please bring clean, non-marring shoes. $10-$12, 8-11 p.m. tinmouthdance@gmail.com, 802-881-6775.
VERNAL AWARENESS
Vernal Pool Monitoring Trip
April 20
Location to be determined
Rutland
What is a vernal pool and why is it important? Join Alex Wells from the Vernal Pool Monitoring Project to find out on this field trip in the Rutland area. Call 802-747-4466 to find out more and where. 9 a.m.-12 p.m., birding@rutlandcounttyaudubon.org.
LIVE AT THE HIDE-A-WAY
Nancy Carey Johnson & Co.
April 21
Hide-A-Way Tavern
42 Center St., Rutland
Folk/rock songwriter Nancy Carey Johnson joined by bassist/guitarist/vocalist Barry Schoenwetter, playing a mix of covers and originals. 7-10 p.m. booking@hideawaytavernvt.com, 802-558-9580.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.