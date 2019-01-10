Ladie’s Night Out
LNO first rehearsal
7-9 p.m. Jan. 15,
Lucy F. Tenenbaum (home), 196 Killington Ave., Rutland
Ladies’ Night Out Women’s Chorus first rehearsal. All singers who identify as women are welcome to join. If you haven’t sung with LNO before, contact Lucy Tenenbaum. $50 sliding fee, lucytunes@me.com, 802-342-8348.
Hands-on event
Free Drumming Workshop
10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 12,
Drum Journeys of Earth Studio
2nd Floor, Building 5, Howe Center, 1 Scale Ave, Rutland
Drum Journeys of Earth will hold an open house with demonstrations of ethnic drumming. The audience will be encouraged to join in and explore traditional culture through video and hands-on playing of all the different instruments in Latin percussion. , info@GaryMeitrottUnlimited.org, 802-345-3595.
Ben is back in town
The Ben Cote Band
9 p.m. Jan. 11,
CJ’s Suds South
174 S. Main St., Rutland
Guitar-driven Boston band returns to Rutland. 21+, no cover.
Spam-a-lot?
You’ve Got Hate Mail
7:30-9 p.m. Jan. 10-12,
Brick Box at the Paramount Theater
30 Center Street, Rutland
Stage Write presents a workshop production of a play by Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore in 481 e-mails. Directed by Diane Liccardi. $10 cash or check, 802-353-2249.
Stars are born?
Constellations
January 10 -13,
The Grange Theater at ArtisTree
2095 Pomfret Road, South Pomfret
After sold-out performances this summer in Warren and Montpelier, Green Room Productions is brings this intimate and powerful love story to ArtisTree for one week only. 7:30 p.m. Thur.-Sat. Matinees Sat. & Sun. 3 p.m. $25, info@artistreevt.org, 802-457-3500.
