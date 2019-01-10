Ladie’s Night Out

LNO first rehearsal

7-9 p.m. Jan. 15,

Lucy F. Tenenbaum (home), 196 Killington Ave., Rutland

Ladies’ Night Out Women’s Chorus first rehearsal. All singers who identify as women are welcome to join. If you haven’t sung with LNO before, contact Lucy Tenenbaum. $50 sliding fee, lucytunes@me.com, 802-342-8348.

Hands-on event

Free Drumming Workshop

10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 12,

Drum Journeys of Earth Studio

2nd Floor, Building 5, Howe Center, 1 Scale Ave, Rutland

Drum Journeys of Earth will hold an open house with demonstrations of ethnic drumming. The audience will be encouraged to join in and explore traditional culture through video and hands-on playing of all the different instruments in Latin percussion. , info@GaryMeitrottUnlimited.org, 802-345-3595.

Ben is back in town

The Ben Cote Band

9 p.m. Jan. 11,

CJ’s Suds South

174 S. Main St., Rutland

Guitar-driven Boston band returns to Rutland. 21+, no cover.

Spam-a-lot?

You’ve Got Hate Mail

7:30-9 p.m. Jan. 10-12,

Brick Box at the Paramount Theater

30 Center Street, Rutland

Stage Write presents a workshop production of a play by Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore in 481 e-mails. Directed by Diane Liccardi. $10 cash or check, 802-353-2249.

Stars are born?

Constellations

January 10 -13,

The Grange Theater at ArtisTree

2095 Pomfret Road, South Pomfret

After sold-out performances this summer in Warren and Montpelier, Green Room Productions is brings this intimate and powerful love story to ArtisTree for one week only. 7:30 p.m. Thur.-Sat. Matinees Sat. & Sun. 3 p.m. $25, info@artistreevt.org, 802-457-3500.

0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.