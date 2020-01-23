As a kid, Bob Marley was always watching comedians on TV. He would sit and stare at them while his sister teased, “Bobby how come you’re not laughing, this guy’s wicked funny. It’s because you’re a loser that’s why.”
“I think I was just studying them,” Marley said. In awe of the people on stage with just a microphone and the audience in stitches, he watched them silently, and a seed was planted. He turned what he learned from them into a career, and today the popular comedian gets his acts from the everyday, universal family moments.
Marley will be at the Paramount Theatre in Rutland at 5:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 and his family-centric show is one that’s safe to take teens to, with parental discretion.
He keeps his language and material clean and said, “That’s always a big question. People ask, how do you get material? Stuff happens and I just start writing it down.”
Marley started his stand-up career in his hometown of Portland, Maine and built a lot of his material and persona around being a New Englander. Between his wife and kids and life in Maine, he covers the essence of everyday family life with a funny spin.
“We just had the holidays, and that’s always a great amount of fuel for the fire,” Marley said.
“Basically, what I do with jokes is if something’s aggravating or irritating, chances are it probably does that to other people too,” he said. “I try to pick apart all the detail.”
For instance, when the furnace in his house broke one year, in addition to a giant bill, Marley got a comedy set out of it.
“It broke a couple days before Christmas,” he said. “It was so expensive to fix and I’m like, well, I guess I should start writing jokes about it. It cost me like $8,000 but at least I got seven minutes out of it.”
“When I first got into this I never thought I’d be able to do it full-time. And now I would never take it for granted,” Marley said. “I feel like I have my finger on that pulse because I grew up here. My favorite thing is to perform for a New England audience.”
Tickets are $25-$40; call 802-775-0903, or go online to www.paramountvt.org.
