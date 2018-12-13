Two holiday shows are up for just a couple performances this weekend that you won’t want to miss.
Rutland Youth Theatre’s ‘Newsies’
Rutland Youth Theatre Artistic Director and Producer Saskia Hagen Groom chose the musical “Newsies” for the group’s holiday show.
“I saw it on Broadway and it’s electrifying,” she said.
At a rehearsal early in the week, a stage combat instructor from the Royal Shakespeare Company worked with actors on a big fight scene, while another group rehearsed a choreographed dance number. The rehearsal space was packed with students from all over Rutland County.
“It sounds serious, but the Broadway show made it about dancing and singing. It’s a fun show,” Hagen Groom said of the play, which is based on the historic and groundbreaking 1899 strike of newspaper boys in New York City.
“The kids have done a lot of research to play these roles,” she added.
Jonah Edgegerrol, 16, was one of them. He plays a villain, a part he didn’t really want at first.
“I was like, ‘I don’t want to be the bad guy’ (but) he actually isn’t a bad guy from his perspective,” Edgegerrol said during a break. “He had a lot of struggles in his life, his business is failing, so in my perspective he’s very misunderstood.”
Edgegerrol said it was in his research into the character “where it clicked for me that bad guys aren’t bad in every way. It’s an interesting role and I’ve come to like it.”
Hayden Hull, 16, from Otter Valley Union High School, plays Jack Kelly, one of the bigger roles in his first RYT production.
“I treat my character how I would generally act in that situation,” Hull said. “To the point where you cannot tell Jack’s personality from mine.”
And Sophie Hammond, 8, from Rutland Town School, plays Les, one of the younger boys.
“He looks up to Jack,” she said. “And tries to be strong like other newsies, and sometimes that doesn’t work out for him.”
Hagen Groom’s son Sam, 17, is also in the show and said, “This is one of my favorite musicals of all time. It’s an important part of history that needs to be told. Even in my A.P. History class we don’t talk about it.”
“Newsies” is at the Paramount Theatre, 30 Center St. in Rutland, at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $12, $10 for children and seniors; call 802-775-0903, or go online to www.paramountvt.org.
Castleton’s ‘A Christmas Carol’
“One week, five rehearsals, and up we go,” said Harry McEnerny.
As professor of theater arts at Castleton University, he’s trying something new: a lightning fast production of “A Christmas Carol,” to see how it goes, and hopefully make it an annual production.
“I’ve always liked ‘A Christmas Carol,’” McEnerny said at the first rehearsal Sunday afternoon. “And there’s not one that happens around here continuously, at least that I’m aware of. So the hope is if it works well enough, we do it every year.”
A few weeks ago, McEnerny and his students started adapting Charles Dickens’ novel into their own script, which aims at remaining true to the original. The result will be presented at Castleton University’s Casella Theater after just one week of rehearsals for one performance only, at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Actors were cast from CU classes and auditions were held for the rest of the campus community. The cast totals almost 40, which includes 10 Castleton faculty members.
McEnerny’s wife Monica is in it — “the first time I’ve ever directed her,” he said.
“We have some history with ‘A Christmas Carol,’” Monica McEnerny said. “When we first married and had a child we were (in a) production. I was Mrs. Cratchit; he directed, and our son was Tiny Tim.”
Ace Burton, a sophomore at CU, has two roles, as a young Scrooge and the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come.
“For the ghost I’m going to be on stilts,” he said.
When asked if he knew how to do that he said, “Not yet.” But that was part of the excitement of pulling off the show in a week.
“I hope we get to do this year after year,” McEnerny said. “That’s sort of the idea of it.”
Admission is free, with non-perishable food donations accepted for the Rutland Community Cupboard, as well as cash donations for the Rutland Humane Society.
